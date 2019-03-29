Critical Comparison: EVO Payments (EVOP) & The Competition

EVO Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP) is one of 126 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare EVO Payments to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EVO Payments and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 1 6 5 0 2.33 EVO Payments Competitors 1044 4588 8263 359 2.56

EVO Payments presently has a consensus target price of $25.55, indicating a potential downside of 11.58%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.88%. Given EVO Payments’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVO Payments has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.0% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments -5.40% N/A -1.17% EVO Payments Competitors 3.24% 2.91% 2.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVO Payments and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $564.75 million -$14.71 million -19.26 EVO Payments Competitors $2.75 billion $435.06 million 12.42

EVO Payments’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EVO Payments. EVO Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

EVO Payments rivals beat EVO Payments on 12 of the 12 factors compared.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization, and settlement and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an intermediary between merchants and card networks. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

