Critical Comparison: BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (IDCBY)

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 2 0 0 2.00 Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $35.32 billion 1.00 $3.38 billion N/A N/A Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China $150.25 billion 0.43 $42.34 billion N/A N/A

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has higher revenue and earnings than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 9.52% 11.83% 0.84% Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 27.76% 13.63% 1.11%

Dividends

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Summary

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in BrasÃ­lia, Brazil.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, insurance, and other financial services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 16,469 domestic institutions and 419 overseas institutions. The company was formerly known as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

