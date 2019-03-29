Critical Analysis: PG&E (PCG) and EuroSite Power (EUSP)

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) and EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of PG&E shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PG&E shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PG&E and EuroSite Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PG&E 1 12 4 0 2.18 EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

PG&E presently has a consensus target price of $23.91, suggesting a potential upside of 38.11%. Given PG&E’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PG&E is more favorable than EuroSite Power.

Profitability

This table compares PG&E and EuroSite Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PG&E -40.80% 11.61% 2.90% EuroSite Power -16.31% -6.56% -5.70%

Risk and Volatility

PG&E has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroSite Power has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PG&E and EuroSite Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PG&E $16.76 billion 0.55 -$6.84 billion $4.00 4.33 EuroSite Power $3.65 million N/A -$700,000.00 N/A N/A

EuroSite Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PG&E.

Summary

PG&E beats EuroSite Power on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

