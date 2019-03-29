Criteo’s (CRTO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $23.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

“We downgrade the stock to Neutral from Buy and lower our PT from $35 to $23.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.22 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Criteo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $271.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dan Teodosiu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,373 shares of company stock valued at $307,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Criteo by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,257,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after buying an additional 1,350,322 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,608,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after buying an additional 517,440 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,359,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 243,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

