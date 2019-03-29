Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $11.51 on Friday. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

