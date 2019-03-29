Credit Suisse Group Raises Autodesk (ADSK) Price Target to $188.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Autodesk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $137.79 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Autodesk from $146.00 to $131.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.72.

ADSK opened at $153.03 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $169.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,391.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autodesk will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Anagnost sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,599,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,064,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,847. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Autodesk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,148 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

