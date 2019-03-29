Credit Acceptance (CACC) Coverage Initiated at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $440.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $381.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Credit Acceptance to $390.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $388.33.

CACC stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $451.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 17.07. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $467.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 44.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 33.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $42,095,000. RV Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $41,994,000. Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $29,381,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 7,377.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,181 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

