COZ Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (COZ)

COZ (CURRENCY:COZ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. COZ has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $21,592.00 worth of COZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COZ token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00004187 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and CoinZest. During the last week, COZ has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00409431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.01580024 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00230159 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006634 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001215 BTC.

COZ Profile

COZ’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for COZ is www.coinzest.co.kr

COZ Token Trading

COZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinZest and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

