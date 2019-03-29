Covesting Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Covesting has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00002489 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Covesting has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $3,846.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00403501 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.01579392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00237404 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006829 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003288 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

