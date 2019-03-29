Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,628 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.5% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,949,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $8,495,383. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $242.23 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $214.00 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The stock has a market cap of $231.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

