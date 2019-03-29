COVA Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. COVA has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $1.81 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COVA has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One COVA token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00405067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.01574674 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00238661 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007167 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003297 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,589,327,884 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.