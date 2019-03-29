Countrywide (CWD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.85

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.85 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.99 ($0.10), with a volume of 2549461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.19 ($0.11).

CWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut Countrywide to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 19.80 ($0.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through UK Sales and Lettings, London Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

