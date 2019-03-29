Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 5th.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 48.73%. The company had revenue of $357.69 million for the quarter.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $939.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Corus Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

