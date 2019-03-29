Correvio Pharma (CORV) Given a $7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 price target on Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CORV has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Correvio Pharma in a report on Friday, March 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.17.

CORV opened at $3.01 on Monday. Correvio Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $108.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 57.82% and a negative return on equity of 342.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Correvio Pharma will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORV. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $1,025,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $1,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 22.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 133,825 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm.

