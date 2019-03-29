Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Position Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 38,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,950.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $38,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,182,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

