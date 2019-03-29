Corning Incorporated (GLW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the lowest is $2.79 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $12.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.05. 2,531,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,169. Corning has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other news, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,283,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 223,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $7,543,508.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,625.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,162,588. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

