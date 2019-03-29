Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,528 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Core-Mark worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 483.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 477,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,214,000 after purchasing an additional 395,565 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 207.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $66,253.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,657.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $93,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,228 shares of company stock valued at $882,054. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CORE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Core-Mark to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

