Cordasco Financial Network Has $120,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Cordasco Financial Network trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $103.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $103.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $2,972,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,181,197.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,208,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $119,763,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

