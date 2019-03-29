Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce $538.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $521.17 million and the highest is $570.30 million. Copart posted sales of $478.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $484.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.59. 1,234,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,423. Copart has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $3,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 555,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,495,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Franklin sold 140,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $8,181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,591.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2,981.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,084,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,984,019 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

