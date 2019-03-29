Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Stake Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

