Contrasting Crexendo (CXDO) and Grown Rogue International (NVSIF)

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:NVSIF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crexendo and Grown Rogue International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo -1.87% -8.22% -3.56% Grown Rogue International N/A N/A -2,015.00%

Volatility and Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of -1026.39, indicating that its share price is 102,739% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crexendo and Grown Rogue International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $11.91 million 3.62 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Grown Rogue International $20,000.00 52.95 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

Crexendo has higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 77.2% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crexendo beats Grown Rogue International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc., a cloud services company, provides cloud telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as engages in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. This segment offers hardware and software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting, telecom installation, and professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

