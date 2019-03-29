Constellium NV (CSTM) Receives $14.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Constellium from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.
Constellium stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,610. Constellium has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.56.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Constellium by 436.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 203,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Constellium by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Constellium by 83.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 15.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,904,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,218,000 after acquiring an additional 523,458 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 46.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,676,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 846,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.
About Constellium
Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.