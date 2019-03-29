Constellium NV (CSTM) Receives $14.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

ValuEngine upgraded Constellium from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Constellium stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,610. Constellium has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.33). Constellium had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Constellium by 436.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 203,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Constellium by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Constellium by 83.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 15.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,904,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,218,000 after acquiring an additional 523,458 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 46.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,676,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 846,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

