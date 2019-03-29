ConocoPhillips (COP) Holdings Reduced by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

Shares of COP stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $56.57 and a 12-month high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ConocoPhillips (COP) Holdings Reduced by One Wealth Advisors LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/conocophillips-cop-holdings-reduced-by-one-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.