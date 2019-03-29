Conifex Timber (CFF) Downgraded by TD Securities to Reduce

TD Securities lowered shares of Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Thursday. TD Securities currently has C$1.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CFF. CIBC cut their target price on Conifex Timber from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Conifex Timber from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of CFF stock opened at C$1.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.95.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

