Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). Conatus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conatus Pharmaceuticals.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.49% and a negative net margin of 53.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks cut Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 638,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 99,282 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 761.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 250,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 221,044 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNAT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.08. 607,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,457. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.36. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

