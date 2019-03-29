Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Chairman Richard S. Grant Buys 2,000 Shares

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Chairman Richard S. Grant purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.54 per share, for a total transaction of $105,080.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 25,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,692.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CMP stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 51,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,004. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.38). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 149.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.06 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

