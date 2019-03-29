Comparing Zoom Technologies (ZOOM) & NetGear (NTGR)

Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) and NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Zoom Technologies alerts:

100.0% of NetGear shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Zoom Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of NetGear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Zoom Technologies has a beta of 86.31, suggesting that its stock price is 8,531% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetGear has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zoom Technologies and NetGear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetGear $1.06 billion 0.98 -$9.16 million $1.74 18.92

Zoom Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NetGear.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Technologies and NetGear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A NetGear -0.19% 8.66% 5.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zoom Technologies and NetGear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A NetGear 0 1 3 0 2.75

NetGear has a consensus target price of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.67%. Given NetGear’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NetGear is more favorable than Zoom Technologies.

Summary

NetGear beats Zoom Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Technologies Company Profile

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection. It also provides Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, unified storage products, and Internet security appliances for small and medium-sized businesses. The company markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.