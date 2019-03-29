Comparing Midstates Petroleum (MPO) and Jagged Peak Energy (JAG)

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) and Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Midstates Petroleum and Jagged Peak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midstates Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Jagged Peak Energy 0 8 6 0 2.43

Jagged Peak Energy has a consensus target price of $14.82, suggesting a potential upside of 39.27%. Given Jagged Peak Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jagged Peak Energy is more favorable than Midstates Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Midstates Petroleum and Jagged Peak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum 23.24% 10.77% 8.87% Jagged Peak Energy 28.45% 17.00% 8.70%

Risk and Volatility

Midstates Petroleum has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jagged Peak Energy has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Midstates Petroleum and Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum $208.64 million 0.97 $49.78 million N/A N/A Jagged Peak Energy $581.64 million 3.90 $165.46 million $0.64 16.63

Jagged Peak Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Midstates Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Midstates Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jagged Peak Energy beats Midstates Petroleum on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midstates Petroleum

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company's operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime. As of December 31, 2018, its assets consisted of approximately 102,198 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

