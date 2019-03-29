Comparing Fidelity D&D Bancorp (FDBC) & First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fidelity D&D Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Bancorp 1 6 1 0 2.00

First Financial Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 23.89%. Given First Financial Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp is more favorable than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fidelity D&D Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D&D Bancorp $44.53 million 5.12 $11.01 million N/A N/A First Financial Bancorp $643.76 million 3.68 $172.60 million $2.28 10.56

First Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Dividends

Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Financial Bancorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Financial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of First Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of First Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D&D Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D&D Bancorp 24.72% 12.23% 1.17% First Financial Bancorp 26.81% 11.63% 1.62%

Summary

First Financial Bancorp beats Fidelity D&D Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 10 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it offers a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 67 banking centers in Ohio; 3 banking centers in Illinois; 73 banking centers in Indiana; and 16 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

