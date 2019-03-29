Comparing Colony NorthStar (CLNS) and Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Colony NorthStar alerts:

This table compares Colony NorthStar and Weingarten Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony NorthStar N/A N/A N/A Weingarten Realty Investors 61.68% 17.27% 8.12%

Colony NorthStar pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share. Weingarten Realty Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Weingarten Realty Investors pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weingarten Realty Investors has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Weingarten Realty Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Colony NorthStar and Weingarten Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony NorthStar 0 0 0 0 N/A Weingarten Realty Investors 0 8 2 0 2.20

Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus target price of $30.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Colony NorthStar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Colony NorthStar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colony NorthStar and Weingarten Realty Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony NorthStar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Weingarten Realty Investors $531.15 million 7.12 $327.60 million $2.28 12.89

Weingarten Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Colony NorthStar.

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats Colony NorthStar on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colony NorthStar Company Profile

Colony NorthStar, Inc. (NYSE:CLNS) is a leading global real estate and investment management firm. The Company resulted from the January 2017 merger between Colony Capital, Inc., NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc. and NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. The Company has significant property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, other equity and debt investments and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business. The Company currently has assets under management of $43 billion and manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. In addition, the Company owns NorthStar Securities, LLC, a captive broker-dealer platform which raises capital in the retail market. The firm maintains principal offices in Los Angeles and New York, with more than 500 employees in offices located across 18 cities in ten countries. The Company will elect to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please refer to www.clns.com.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 178 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 35.1 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 22.9 million square feet of leasable area.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony NorthStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony NorthStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.