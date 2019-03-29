Comparing AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (ASEKY) & Dainippon Screen (DINRF)

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) and Dainippon Screen (OTCMKTS:DINRF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR alerts:

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Dainippon Screen does not pay a dividend. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and Dainippon Screen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR 4.00% 8.88% 4.60% Dainippon Screen N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dainippon Screen has a beta of -1.43, suggesting that its share price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and Dainippon Screen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR $35.30 billion 0.30 $1.21 billion $4.43 8.08 Dainippon Screen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Dainippon Screen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and Dainippon Screen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Dainippon Screen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR beats Dainippon Screen on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems. In addition, it offers window regulators, power sliding and back door systems, power door latches, slide door closers, and smart handles, as well as door frames, hinges, checks, handles, and beams; flame moldings, roof rails, rear spoilers, sunroofs, and structural adhesives; bumper and pillar reinforcements, crash boxes, center pillar garnishes, grille shutters, spray damping coats, and waterborne anti-corrosion paints; and occupant detection sensors, power seats, recliners, rear seat relaxation systems, electrical retracts seats, seat slide sensors for airbag control system, detection sensors for seat belt warning, and pneumatic seats. Further, the company provides engine front modules, water and oil pumps, variable valve timings, oil pump rotors, intake and exhaust manifolds, pistons, oil pans, cylinder head covers, and fuel rails; voice and car navigation systems, and wide-view front and multi-terrain monitors; and aftermarket products. Additionally, it offers beds, furniture, fabrics, sewing machines, cogeneration systems, housing equipment, and audio equipment; gas heat pump air conditioning systems and Peltier modules; and fiber lasers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About Dainippon Screen

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and maintains semiconductor production equipment in China. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Graphic and Precision Solutions, and Finetech Solutions. It offers single wafer cleaners, wet stations, scrubbers, and laser annealers. The company also provides graphic arts equipment for use in printing processes and printed circuit board (PCB) related equipment for manufacturing PCBs for mounting and wiring electronic components, including full-color variable printing systems, thermal plate recorders, direct imaging systems, and automatic optical inspection systems/automatic final visual inspection systems. In addition, it offers flat panel displays production equipment, such as coater/developers, coaters/printers, and measurement systems; film deposition equipment comprising wet and dry coating equipment; laboratory equipment consisting of wet and dry coating equipment for labs; other equipment for labs; and wet processors, exposure system LIA plasma CVD/sputter equipment, coaters/dryers, and coaters/developers for LTPS. Further, the company provides inspection and measurement products; printed electronics; and 3D cell culture scanner and cell morphology analysis systems. Additionally, it undertakes contract manufacturing and production support services, as well as develops software. The company was formerly known as Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.