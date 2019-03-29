Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) to announce $13.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.80 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $11.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $63.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $64.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $80.03 million, with estimates ranging from $79.78 million to $80.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $36.31 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.52%.

In related news, CAO Leigh Ann Stach sold 7,500 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $251,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,232.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $424.2 million in 93 real estate properties as of September 30, 2018, located in 28 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

