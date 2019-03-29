Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PIM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,276 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $4.82.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

