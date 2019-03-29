Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $412,000 Position in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (KLDW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF in the third quarter valued at $374,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF in the third quarter valued at $560,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 42,956 shares during the last quarter.

KLDW stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $35.27.

