Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in H & R Block Inc (HRB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Swedbank bought a new stake in H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $130,618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in H & R Block by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,048,000 after buying an additional 2,638,607 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $47,718,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in H & R Block by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,952,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after buying an additional 1,495,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in H & R Block by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,417,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,760 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.10.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.48 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 829.18% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.56%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

