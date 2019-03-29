Comcast (CMCSA) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.84.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $186.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Comcast has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $40.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 275,746 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $10,205,359.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,080,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $30,039.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,139,949 shares of company stock valued at $43,297,922 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

