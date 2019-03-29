Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $144.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

In related news, COO Clint Stein sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $25,176.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,644 shares in the company, valued at $944,358.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.69. The stock had a trading volume of 595,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,691. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

