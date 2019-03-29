Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (CLNC) Holdings Lifted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNC stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 20.76. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $23.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 248.57%.

CLNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

