Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will report sales of $71.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $63.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $310.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.96 million to $315.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $356.51 million, with estimates ranging from $332.00 million to $384.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.65. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 579.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $521.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.35.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $370,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,158.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,500 over the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 644.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 412.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

