Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $8.72 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,783 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 26,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $48.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

