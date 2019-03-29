Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

CHRS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.20.

CHRS opened at $13.74 on Monday. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $44,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at $196,720.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 110.9% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 32,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 153.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 136,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 82,334 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after buying an additional 406,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

