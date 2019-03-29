Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) Major Shareholder Hills Bv Sandy Sells 1,902 Shares

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) major shareholder Hills Bv Sandy sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $19,990.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hills Bv Sandy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Hills Bv Sandy sold 2,002 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $22,022.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Hills Bv Sandy sold 22,359 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $254,221.83.

CODA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. 59,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.06. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 384,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

