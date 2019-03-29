CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 591.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 92,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,250,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 17,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $3,357,083.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,397,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,885,404. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.93.

Shares of CME opened at $162.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $153.90 and a 12-month high of $197.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

