CME Group Inc (CME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,397,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 17,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $3,357,083.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,885,404 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 591.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $597,417,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 92,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,538. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group has a 1 year low of $153.90 and a 1 year high of $197.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 45.53%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

