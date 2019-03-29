Cloud Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (CLD)

Cloud (CURRENCY:CLD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. Cloud has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $200.00 worth of Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cloud has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $694.94 or 0.16990308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00060226 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00001295 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00023489 BTC.

Cloud (CLD) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Cloud’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Cloud’s official website is cloudwith.me . Cloud’s official Twitter account is @Cloudwith_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

