Clontarf Energy (CLON) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Clontarf Energy Plc (LON:CLON)’s share price rose 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 4,834,819 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Africa and South America. The company holds a 3% revenue royalty on Block 183 in Peru. It also holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana.

