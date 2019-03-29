Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Holdings Increased by HRT Financial LLC

HRT Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 18.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,991,000 after buying an additional 782,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,495,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,495,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,016,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,388,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $685,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,529. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 4,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $278,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,268.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,877 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

