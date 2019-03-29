C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in C&J Energy Services were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 14,486.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of NYSE CJ opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.57. C&J Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $32.08.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. C&J Energy Services had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that C&J Energy Services Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

