Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.49 Million Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,882,000 after buying an additional 1,236,916 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 131,628,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,049,000 after buying an additional 3,387,817 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 217.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,674,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,010,000 after buying an additional 21,705,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,342,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,513,000 after buying an additional 1,511,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $52.72 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. DZ Bank lowered DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DowDuPont to $64.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DowDuPont from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.49 Million Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/citizens-financial-group-inc-ri-has-1-49-million-position-in-dowdupont-inc-dwdp.html.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.