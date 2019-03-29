Citigroup Increases Philip Morris International (PM) Price Target to $102.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $87.28 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $103.55. The company has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Philip Morris International by 25.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 19.8% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 399,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

